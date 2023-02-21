Search
Steve Mayer
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) average volume reaches $2.75M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On February 17, 2023, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) opened at $14.02, higher 0.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.12 and dropped to $13.935 before settling in for the closing price of $14.01. Price fluctuations for MTG have ranged from $11.38 to $15.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 2.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.40% at the time writing. With a float of $292.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 711 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MGIC Investment Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.53) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +73.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.09% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.85 million, its volume of 2.05 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 74.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.13 in the near term. At $14.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.76.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

There are currently 297,026K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,173 M according to its annual income of 865,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 292,250 K and its income totaled 191,440 K.

