Search
admin
admin

No matter how cynical the overall market is AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) performance over the last week is recorded 51.14%

Top Picks

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.60, soaring 32.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.46 and dropped to $23.44 before settling in for the closing price of $20.50. Within the past 52 weeks, AMCX’s price has moved between $14.45 and $44.05.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 2.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.40%. With a float of $27.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1739 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.58, operating margin of +18.62, and the pretax margin is -0.97.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AMC Networks Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 800,000. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 19,923 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Executive Vice Chairman sold 40,000 for $40.80, making the entire transaction worth $1,632,062. This insider now owns 282,865 shares in total.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.77) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.20% during the next five years compared to 9.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) Trading Performance Indicators

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.62, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, AMC Networks Inc.’s (AMCX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.58 in the near term. At $30.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.54.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 881.18 million based on 42,980K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,078 M and income totals 250,600 K. The company made 681,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 84,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$2.69M in average volume shows that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
February 17, 2023, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) trading session started at the price of $3.51, that was -1.11% drop from the session before....
Read more

Recent developments with W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.62 cents.

Shaun Noe -
On February 17, 2023, W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) opened at $66.84, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) posted a 5.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) stock priced at $8.70, down -0.91% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.