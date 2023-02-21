No matter how cynical the overall market is AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) performance over the last week is recorded 51.14%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.60, soaring 32.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.46 and dropped to $23.44 before settling in for the closing price of $20.50. Within the past 52 weeks, AMCX’s price has moved between $14.45 and $44.05.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 2.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.40%. With a float of $27.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1739 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.58, operating margin of +18.62, and the pretax margin is -0.97.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AMC Networks Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 800,000. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 19,923 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Executive Vice Chairman sold 40,000 for $40.80, making the entire transaction worth $1,632,062. This insider now owns 282,865 shares in total.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.77) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.20% during the next five years compared to 9.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) Trading Performance Indicators

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.62, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, AMC Networks Inc.’s (AMCX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.58 in the near term. At $30.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.54.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 881.18 million based on 42,980K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,078 M and income totals 250,600 K. The company made 681,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 84,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.