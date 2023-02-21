No matter how cynical the overall market is, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) performance over the last week is recorded -3.45%

On February 17, 2023, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) opened at $5.85,. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.88 and dropped to $5.7591 before settling in for the closing price of $5.87. Price fluctuations for ARR have ranged from $4.38 to $8.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.90% at the time writing. With a float of $70.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.59 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 194,313. In this transaction Co-CEO and President of this company sold 33,378 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 193,476 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.06 million, its volume of 8.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 64.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.91 in the near term. At $5.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

There are currently 132,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 775.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,790 K according to its annual income of 15,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 69,480 K and its income totaled -144,320 K.