No matter how cynical the overall market is Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) performance over the last week is recorded 6.64%

On February 17, 2023, Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) opened at $104.75, higher 3.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.73 and dropped to $103.965 before settling in for the closing price of $103.64. Price fluctuations for FWRD have ranged from $84.04 to $117.57 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 11.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 123.50% at the time writing. With a float of $26.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.77 million.

In an organization with 4035 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.48, operating margin of +13.48, and the pretax margin is +13.22.

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 407,880. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $101.97, taking the stock ownership to the 10,221 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,000 for $108.85, making the entire transaction worth $217,692. This insider now owns 23,336 shares in total.

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.94) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +9.79 while generating a return on equity of 29.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.16% during the next five years compared to 36.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Forward Air Corporation (FWRD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Forward Air Corporation (FWRD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.31 million. That was better than the volume of 0.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.42.

During the past 100 days, Forward Air Corporation’s (FWRD) raw stochastic average was set at 63.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.43. However, in the short run, Forward Air Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $109.43. Second resistance stands at $111.46. The third major resistance level sits at $114.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $99.89.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) Key Stats

There are currently 26,590K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,973 M according to its annual income of 193,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 481,200 K and its income totaled 42,940 K.