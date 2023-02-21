Search
Shaun Noe
No matter how cynical the overall market is Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) performance over the last week is recorded 8.67%

Company News

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $127.00, down -2.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.15 and dropped to $123.534 before settling in for the closing price of $129.91. Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has traded in a range of $86.29-$329.50.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 20.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.50%. With a float of $61.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.25 million.

In an organization with 8955 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 513,450. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $102.69, taking the stock ownership to the 585,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $97.27, making the entire transaction worth $194,550. This insider now owns 8,895 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.83) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.44% during the next five years compared to 40.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 172.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.58 million. That was better than the volume of 1.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.47.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 37.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $175.54. However, in the short run, Generac Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $128.10. Second resistance stands at $129.43. The third major resistance level sits at $131.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $120.87.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.23 billion has total of 63,356K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,737 M in contrast with the sum of 533,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,088 M and last quarter income was 53,050 K.

