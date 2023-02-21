No matter how cynical the overall market is, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) performance over the last week is recorded 7.20%

On February 17, 2023, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) opened at $12.84, higher 1.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.025 and dropped to $12.705 before settling in for the closing price of $12.82. Price fluctuations for MPW have ranged from $9.90 to $21.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.90% at the time writing. With a float of $592.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $598.98 million.

The firm has a total of 112 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.67, operating margin of +67.24, and the pretax margin is +47.32.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Medical Properties Trust Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 07, was worth 5,996,400. In this transaction Executive Vice President & CFO of this company sold 285,000 shares at a rate of $21.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,961,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 615,000 for $21.33, making the entire transaction worth $13,117,950. This insider now owns 3,497,206 shares in total.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.3) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +42.33 while generating a return on equity of 8.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Medical Properties Trust Inc., MPW], we can find that recorded value of 18.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 13.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s (MPW) raw stochastic average was set at 74.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.22. The third major resistance level sits at $13.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.45.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Key Stats

There are currently 598,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,545 M according to its annual income of 656,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 352,340 K and its income totaled 221,790 K.