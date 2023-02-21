No matter how cynical the overall market is, New Gold Inc. (NGD) performance over the last week is recorded -8.28%

February 17, 2023, New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) trading session started at the price of $0.93, that was -2.77% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.97 and dropped to $0.90 before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. A 52-week range for NGD has been $0.61 – $2.02.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 250.00%. With a float of $680.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.10 million.

The firm has a total of 1566 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.29, operating margin of -2.57, and the pretax margin is -10.78.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward New Gold Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of New Gold Inc. is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -11.01 while generating a return on equity of -6.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 250.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 2.78% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what New Gold Inc. (NGD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Gold Inc. (NGD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [New Gold Inc., NGD], we can find that recorded value of 2.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, New Gold Inc.’s (NGD) raw stochastic average was set at 39.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0663, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0069. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9703. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0052. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0403. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9003, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8652. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8303.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Key Stats

There are 682,277K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 845.55 million. As of now, sales total 745,500 K while income totals 140,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 151,200 K while its last quarter net income were -4,200 K.