No matter how cynical the overall market is, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) performance over the last week is recorded 6.85%

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) stock priced at $0.1349, down -4.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.14 and dropped to $0.124 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. NVOS’s price has ranged from $0.10 to $3.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.60%. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.82 million.

The firm has a total of 113 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.88, operating margin of -45.93, and the pretax margin is -48.05.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 31.25%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 11,156. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 217,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $2.23, making the entire transaction worth $11,125. This insider now owns 212,717 shares in total.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -47.95 while generating a return on equity of -12.14.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., NVOS], we can find that recorded value of 26.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 26.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 189.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1620, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0460. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1373. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1466. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1213, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1146. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1053.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.99 million, the company has a total of 35,217K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,310 K while annual income is -4,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,852 K while its latest quarter income was -3,810 K.