No matter how cynical the overall market is, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) performance over the last week is recorded 0.25%

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $28.60, down -1.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.74 and dropped to $28.08 before settling in for the closing price of $28.59. Over the past 52 weeks, OHI has traded in a range of $24.81-$33.71.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -0.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.50%. With a float of $233.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.57, operating margin of +44.93, and the pretax margin is +49.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is 0.39%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +48.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.83.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.30% during the next five years compared to 29.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Looking closely at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) raw stochastic average was set at 30.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.98. However, in the short run, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.62. Second resistance stands at $29.01. The third major resistance level sits at $29.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.70 billion has total of 234,268K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 878,240 K in contrast with the sum of 426,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 144,850 K and last quarter income was 45,580 K.