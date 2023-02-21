Now that Genprex Inc.’s volume has hit 0.14 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) stock priced at $1.61, up 3.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.78 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. GNPX’s price has ranged from $0.97 to $2.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.60%. With a float of $47.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17 workers is very important to gauge.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Genprex Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -54.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

The latest stats from [Genprex Inc., GNPX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 89920.0 was inferior to 0.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Genprex Inc.’s (GNPX) raw stochastic average was set at 76.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3850, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4498. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5300. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4500.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 87.95 million, the company has a total of 48,020K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -19,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -6,083 K.