Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is expecting -3.89% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

February 17, 2023, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) trading session started at the price of $77.01, that was -4.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.15 and dropped to $74.66 before settling in for the closing price of $77.92. A 52-week range for NTR has been $68.82 – $117.25.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 585.00%. With a float of $520.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $534.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.71, operating margin of +27.01, and the pretax margin is +27.05.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nutrien Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Nutrien Ltd. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 69.36%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $3.97) by -$1.46. This company achieved a net margin of +20.22 while generating a return on equity of 30.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 585.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.93% during the next five years compared to 62.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Looking closely at Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.89.

During the past 100 days, Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) raw stochastic average was set at 29.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.84. However, in the short run, Nutrien Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.35. Second resistance stands at $78.00. The third major resistance level sits at $78.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.37.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Key Stats

There are 507,886K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 54.58 billion. As of now, sales total 27,712 M while income totals 3,153 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,188 M while its last quarter net income were 1,577 M.