Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 598,370 K

February 17, 2023, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) trading session started at the price of $5.72, that was -5.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.81 and dropped to $5.29 before settling in for the closing price of $5.81. A 52-week range for OLPX has been $3.80 – $19.72.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 428.10%. With a float of $647.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.10 million.

In an organization with 106 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.37, operating margin of +59.64, and the pretax margin is +46.06.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 295,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $14.78, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +36.90 while generating a return on equity of 41.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.43 million. That was better than the volume of 2.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 154.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.42. However, in the short run, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.77. Second resistance stands at $6.05. The third major resistance level sits at $6.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.73.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

There are 649,181K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.77 billion. As of now, sales total 598,370 K while income totals 220,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 176,450 K while its last quarter net income were 60,760 K.