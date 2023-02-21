Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) plunged -2.97 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) stock priced at $2.36, down -2.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.36 and dropped to $2.26 before settling in for the closing price of $2.36. QRTEA’s price has ranged from $1.42 to $6.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -71.40%. With a float of $341.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $381.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26659 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.22, operating margin of +10.47, and the pretax margin is +4.54.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Qurate Retail Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 49,875. In this transaction CAO/PFO of this company sold 15,732 shares at a rate of $3.17, taking the stock ownership to the 59,584 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s CAO/PFO sold 9,268 for $3.20, making the entire transaction worth $29,662. This insider now owns 75,316 shares in total.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.42 while generating a return on equity of 8.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.00% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Qurate Retail Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) saw its 5-day average volume 6.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Qurate Retail Inc.’s (QRTEA) raw stochastic average was set at 61.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.35 in the near term. At $2.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.15.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 927.11 million, the company has a total of 382,212K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,044 M while annual income is 340,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,744 M while its latest quarter income was -2,747 M.