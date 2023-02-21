Recent developments with Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.53 cents.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $241.90, up 1.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $245.10 and dropped to $240.97 before settling in for the closing price of $241.94. Over the past 52 weeks, BDX has traded in a range of $215.90-$277.29.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 9.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.70%. With a float of $281.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 77000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.92, operating margin of +13.31, and the pretax margin is +9.45.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Becton Dickinson and Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 353,261. In this transaction EVP & President Interventional of this company sold 1,421 shares at a rate of $248.60, taking the stock ownership to the 4,119 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman, CEO and President sold 9,500 for $265.13, making the entire transaction worth $2,518,735. This insider now owns 28,878 shares in total.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.68) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +8.66 while generating a return on equity of 6.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.30% during the next five years compared to 3.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Becton Dickinson and Company’s (BDX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.18, a number that is poised to hit 2.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.87.

During the past 100 days, Becton Dickinson and Company’s (BDX) raw stochastic average was set at 61.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $251.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $245.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $246.09 in the near term. At $247.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $250.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $241.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $239.40. The third support level lies at $237.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 68.56 billion has total of 283,902K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,870 M in contrast with the sum of 1,779 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,586 M and last quarter income was 509,000 K.