Recent developments with CubeSmart (CUBE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.60 cents.

February 17, 2023, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) trading session started at the price of $45.39, that was -0.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.515 and dropped to $44.72 before settling in for the closing price of $45.40. A 52-week range for CUBE has been $36.82 – $54.95.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 10.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.30%. With a float of $223.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2892 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.14, operating margin of +35.33, and the pretax margin is +28.06.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CubeSmart stocks. The insider ownership of CubeSmart is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.28) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +27.17 while generating a return on equity of 9.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 19.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CubeSmart (CUBE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

The latest stats from [CubeSmart, CUBE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.2 million was inferior to 2.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, CubeSmart’s (CUBE) raw stochastic average was set at 71.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.98. The third major resistance level sits at $46.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.39. The third support level lies at $44.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Key Stats

There are 224,575K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.20 billion. As of now, sales total 822,560 K while income totals 223,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 261,410 K while its last quarter net income were 112,890 K.

