Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is expecting 10.46% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

February 17, 2023, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) trading session started at the price of $4.15, that was 5.87% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.375 and dropped to $4.15 before settling in for the closing price of $4.09. A 52-week range for RSI has been $2.89 – $10.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.00%. With a float of $58.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 468 employees.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rush Street Interactive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 414,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 90,000 shares at a rate of $4.60, taking the stock ownership to the 1,404,402 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 for $4.63, making the entire transaction worth $463,000. This insider now owns 1,494,402 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Looking closely at Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 75.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.63. However, in the short run, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.42. Second resistance stands at $4.51. The third major resistance level sits at $4.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.97.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

There are 220,504K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 981.31 million. As of now, sales total 488,110 K while income totals -19,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 148,000 K while its last quarter net income were -6,610 K.