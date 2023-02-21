Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) with a beta value of 0.95 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.31, plunging -1.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.33 and dropped to $3.24 before settling in for the closing price of $3.30. Within the past 52 weeks, SB’s price has moved between $2.35 and $5.12.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 683.10%. With a float of $70.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.43 million.

The firm has a total of 790 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.22, operating margin of +52.39, and the pretax margin is +52.99.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Safe Bulkers Inc. is 67.90%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.3) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +52.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 683.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Trading Performance Indicators

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Safe Bulkers Inc., SB], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) raw stochastic average was set at 84.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.36. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.13.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 380.44 million based on 121,641K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 329,030 K and income totals 174,350 K. The company made 93,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 50,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.