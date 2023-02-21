Sea Limited (SE) volume exceeds 5.18 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $65.99, plunging -2.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.07 and dropped to $63.7476 before settling in for the closing price of $66.83. Within the past 52 weeks, SE’s price has moved between $40.67 and $150.98.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 95.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.30%. With a float of $253.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $558.46 million.

In an organization with 67300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.32, operating margin of -18.79, and the pretax margin is -17.23.

Sea Limited (SE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sea Limited is 14.27%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%.

Sea Limited (SE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -20.56 while generating a return on equity of -37.99.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Sea Limited (SE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.3 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.63.

During the past 100 days, Sea Limited’s (SE) raw stochastic average was set at 71.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.77. However, in the short run, Sea Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $66.14. Second resistance stands at $67.26. The third major resistance level sits at $68.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.49.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.43 billion based on 557,738K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,955 M and income totals -2,047 M. The company made 3,156 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -569,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.