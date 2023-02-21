Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 945,920 K

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $67.60, soaring 3.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.21 and dropped to $67.30 before settling in for the closing price of $67.36. Within the past 52 weeks, SIMO’s price has moved between $51.82 and $98.65.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 12.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.60%. With a float of $27.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.05 million.

In an organization with 1434 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.25, operating margin of +22.66, and the pretax margin is +22.47.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.66) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +18.24 while generating a return on equity of 24.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 19.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2226.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was better than the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s (SIMO) raw stochastic average was set at 91.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.00. However, in the short run, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.46. Second resistance stands at $73.29. The third major resistance level sits at $75.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.64.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.23 billion based on 33,046K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 945,920 K and income totals 172,510 K. The company made 200,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 23,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.