Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -18.93% last month.

February 17, 2023, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) trading session started at the price of $0.1519, that was -0.72% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.157 and dropped to $0.1439 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. A 52-week range for SYTA has been $0.11 – $1.62.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -9.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 46.80%. With a float of $44.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.40, operating margin of -195.90, and the pretax margin is -313.11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.75%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

The latest stats from [Siyata Mobile Inc., SYTA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.37 million was inferior to 5.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 17.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1701, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5477. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1580. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1641. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1711. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1449, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1379. The third support level lies at $0.1318 if the price breaches the second support level.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

There are 15,121K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.90 million. As of now, sales total 7,550 K while income totals -23,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,570 K while its last quarter net income were -530 K.