SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is 1.77% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $38.51, plunging -2.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.66 and dropped to $36.99 before settling in for the closing price of $38.62. Within the past 52 weeks, SLG’s price has moved between $32.15 and $83.96.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -40.90%. With a float of $62.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.37 million.

In an organization with 931 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.41, operating margin of +21.12, and the pretax margin is -9.16.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$1.02. This company achieved a net margin of -8.87 while generating a return on equity of -1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to -2.29% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was better than the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 42.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.67. However, in the short run, SL Green Realty Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.45. Second resistance stands at $39.39. The third major resistance level sits at $40.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.05. The third support level lies at $35.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.53 billion based on 64,316K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 826,740 K and income totals -71,630 K. The company made 224,870 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -58,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.