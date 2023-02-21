Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.31%

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $94.41, down -9.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.42 and dropped to $86.24 before settling in for the closing price of $95.69. Over the past 52 weeks, SQM has traded in a range of $56.00-$115.76.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 227.90%. With a float of $146.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

In an organization with 6776 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.12, operating margin of +32.85, and the pretax margin is +29.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.38) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +20.45 while generating a return on equity of 21.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 227.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.70% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.77, a number that is poised to hit 3.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.85 million. That was better than the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.48.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 28.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.35. However, in the short run, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.69. Second resistance stands at $97.15. The third major resistance level sits at $99.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.79. The third support level lies at $75.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.05 billion has total of 285,638K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,862 M in contrast with the sum of 585,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,958 M and last quarter income was 1,100 M.