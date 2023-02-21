Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) volume exceeds 4.24 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $35.33, down -0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.48 and dropped to $34.99 before settling in for the closing price of $35.41. Over the past 52 weeks, LUV has traded in a range of $30.20-$50.10.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 2.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -47.70%. With a float of $591.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $593.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 66656 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.46, operating margin of +0.78, and the pretax margin is +3.06.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 87,458. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $38.87, taking the stock ownership to the 21,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director sold 2,300 for $45.70, making the entire transaction worth $105,098. This insider now owns 23,296 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 59.76% during the next five years compared to -24.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) saw its 5-day average volume 4.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 50.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.56 in the near term. At $35.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.58.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.04 billion has total of 594,287K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,814 M in contrast with the sum of 539,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,172 M and last quarter income was -220,000 K.