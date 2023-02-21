T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is 1.75% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $118.03, down -0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $118.92 and dropped to $116.92 before settling in for the closing price of $119.08. Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has traded in a range of $93.53-$157.77.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 6.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.90%. With a float of $219.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7868 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.24, operating margin of +33.91, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 1,652,130. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 14,154 shares at a rate of $116.73, taking the stock ownership to the 70,319 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Vice President sold 6,974 for $120.48, making the entire transaction worth $840,221. This insider now owns 129,436 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.7) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.45 while generating a return on equity of 17.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

The latest stats from [T. Rowe Price Group Inc., TROW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.21 million was inferior to 1.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.11.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 61.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.26.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.71 billion has total of 224,399K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,488 M in contrast with the sum of 1,558 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,524 M and last quarter income was 266,000 K.