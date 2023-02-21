TEVA (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited) dropped -0.40 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On February 17, 2023, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) opened at $10.01, lower -0.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.12 and dropped to $9.98 before settling in for the closing price of $10.10. Price fluctuations for TEVA have ranged from $6.78 to $11.44 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -7.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -662.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34004 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.68, operating margin of +17.96, and the pretax margin is -20.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 558,696. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 55,500 shares at a rate of $10.07, taking the stock ownership to the 9,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer sold 58,163 for $9.04, making the entire transaction worth $525,590. This insider now owns 2,974 shares in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.71) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -15.78 while generating a return on equity of -26.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -662.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.60% during the next five years compared to 34.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Looking closely at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA), its last 5-days average volume was 5.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 63.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.95. However, in the short run, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.13. Second resistance stands at $10.19. The third major resistance level sits at $10.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.85.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

There are currently 1,110,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,925 M according to its annual income of -2,353 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,884 M and its income totaled -1,221 M.