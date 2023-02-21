The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) kicked off at the price of $35.04: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $35.16, soaring 0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.205 and dropped to $34.47 before settling in for the closing price of $34.81. Within the past 52 weeks, CG’s price has moved between $24.59 and $50.40.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -59.20%. With a float of $240.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.39, operating margin of +47.67, and the pretax margin is +46.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 749,292. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,756 shares at a rate of $36.10, taking the stock ownership to the 982,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 19,476 for $36.10, making the entire transaction worth $703,084. This insider now owns 416,482 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.96) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +34.12 while generating a return on equity of 74.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.77% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Looking closely at The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 76.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.40.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.68 billion based on 364,219K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,439 M and income totals 1,225 M. The company made 719,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 127,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.