The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 20 Days SMA touches 1.29%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) stock priced at $368.05, down -0.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $371.06 and dropped to $366.86 before settling in for the closing price of $370.20. GS’s price has ranged from $277.84 to $389.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 140.30%. With a float of $336.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.80 million.

The firm has a total of 49100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 23, was worth 12,608. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,481 shares at a rate of $8.51, taking the stock ownership to the 15,779,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,362 for $8.59, making the entire transaction worth $11,703. This insider now owns 15,778,583 shares in total.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.39 while generating a return on equity of 9.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.69% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 30.06, a number that is poised to hit 8.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 40.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., GS], we can find that recorded value of 1.84 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.83.

During the past 100 days, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) raw stochastic average was set at 79.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $357.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $333.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $370.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $373.01. The third major resistance level sits at $374.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $366.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $364.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $362.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 125.36 billion, the company has a total of 337,041K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,365 M while annual income is 11,261 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,593 M while its latest quarter income was 1,326 M.