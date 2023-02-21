Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) posted a -38.54% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $0.8798, down -7.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8798 and dropped to $0.8002 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Over the past 52 weeks, TOPS has traded in a range of $0.84-$32.80.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.30%. With a float of $20.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.35 million.

The firm has a total of 1 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.60, operating margin of +28.32, and the pretax margin is +13.96.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +15.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.83 and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Top Ships Inc., TOPS], we can find that recorded value of 25.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 269.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 205.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3218, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.5482. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8565. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9080. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9361. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7769, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7488. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6973.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.90 million has total of 3,545K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,370 K in contrast with the sum of 8,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,499 K and last quarter income was 1,980 K.