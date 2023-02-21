VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is -4.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On February 17, 2023, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) opened at $4.66, lower -6.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.665 and dropped to $4.3713 before settling in for the closing price of $4.71. Price fluctuations for EGY have ranged from $3.93 to $8.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 27.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 267.00% at the time writing. With a float of $105.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.93 million.

In an organization with 117 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 21,650. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $4.33, taking the stock ownership to the 133,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,250 for $5.55, making the entire transaction worth $23,588. This insider now owns 24,808 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.37 million. That was better than the volume of 1.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 20.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.43. However, in the short run, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.58. Second resistance stands at $4.77. The third major resistance level sits at $4.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.18. The third support level lies at $3.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

There are currently 108,375K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 510.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 199,080 K according to its annual income of 81,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 78,100 K and its income totaled 6,870 K.