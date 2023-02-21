Ventas Inc. (VTR) is expecting 15.36% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $50.86, down -0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.96 and dropped to $50.10 before settling in for the closing price of $50.90. Over the past 52 weeks, VTR has traded in a range of $35.33-$64.02.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 2.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -193.60%. With a float of $397.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $399.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 451 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.32, operating margin of +12.92, and the pretax margin is -1.40.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Ventas Inc. is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 95.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,736,834. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 32,932 shares at a rate of $52.74, taking the stock ownership to the 863,555 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 548 for $52.01, making the entire transaction worth $28,501. This insider now owns 870,851 shares in total.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1.15 while generating a return on equity of -0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -193.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ventas Inc.’s (VTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 114.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ventas Inc. (VTR)

Looking closely at Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Ventas Inc.’s (VTR) raw stochastic average was set at 84.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.05. However, in the short run, Ventas Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.91. Second resistance stands at $51.37. The third major resistance level sits at $51.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.19.

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.36 billion has total of 399,994K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,129 M in contrast with the sum of -47,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,051 M and last quarter income was -45,020 K.