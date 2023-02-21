Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.37 million

February 17, 2023, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) trading session started at the price of $0.1744, that was -0.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1752 and dropped to $0.155 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. A 52-week range for VERB has been $0.11 – $1.23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.50%. With a float of $101.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 107 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.27, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -327.68.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -327.69 while generating a return on equity of -286.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Looking closely at Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 14.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 185.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1718, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3790. However, in the short run, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1816. Second resistance stands at $0.1885. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2018. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1614, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1481. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1412.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

There are 103,491K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.75 million. As of now, sales total 10,520 K while income totals -34,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,190 K while its last quarter net income were -8,030 K.