Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) last year’s performance of -34.39% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.30, soaring 1.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.42 and dropped to $12.27 before settling in for the closing price of $12.20. Within the past 52 weeks, VOD’s price has moved between $9.94 and $18.78.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -0.90%. With a float of $2.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.71 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 96941 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 23.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Looking closely at Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD), its last 5-days average volume was 13.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 90.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.99. However, in the short run, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.44. Second resistance stands at $12.51. The third major resistance level sits at $12.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.14.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.12 billion based on 2,719,167K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 52,987 M and income totals 2,427 M. The company made 12,594 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,354 M in sales during its previous quarter.