Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is 1.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $136.66, down -0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.77 and dropped to $135.455 before settling in for the closing price of $136.36. Over the past 52 weeks, WCN has traded in a range of $113.50-$148.20.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 9.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.10%. With a float of $256.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22109 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.13, operating margin of +17.84, and the pretax margin is +14.54.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Waste Connections Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 70.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 547,720. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CIO of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $136.93, taking the stock ownership to the 6,460 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Exec VP, General Counsel & Sec sold 7,000 for $145.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,016,806. This insider now owns 12,813 shares in total.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.02) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +11.59 while generating a return on equity of 11.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.21% during the next five years compared to 22.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Waste Connections Inc.’s (WCN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN)

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.06 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, Waste Connections Inc.’s (WCN) raw stochastic average was set at 54.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $138.10 in the near term. At $140.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $141.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.46. The third support level lies at $131.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.05 billion has total of 257,211K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,151 M in contrast with the sum of 618,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,880 M and last quarter income was 236,910 K.