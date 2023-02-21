Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 107,790 K

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.95, soaring 3.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.34 and dropped to $9.95 before settling in for the closing price of $9.92. Within the past 52 weeks, WMC’s price has moved between $7.00 and $19.50.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 11.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 85.90%. With a float of $5.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.15, operating margin of +56.44, and the pretax margin is -32.23.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 1,315. In this transaction DEPUTY CIO of this company bought 1,097 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 12,194 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 07, when Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER bought 20,000 for $1.56, making the entire transaction worth $31,174. This insider now owns 39,191 shares in total.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.65) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -31.76 while generating a return on equity of -21.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -5.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) saw its 5-day average volume 33720.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 37009.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s (WMC) raw stochastic average was set at 59.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.43 in the near term. At $10.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.65.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 62.91 million based on 6,038K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 107,790 K and income totals -48,950 K. The company made 2,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -40,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.