$1.85M in average volume shows that Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is heading in the right direction

On February 21, 2023, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) opened at $41.80, lower -3.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.18 and dropped to $40.952 before settling in for the closing price of $42.70. Price fluctuations for TPX have ranged from $20.03 to $44.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 9.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.30% at the time writing. With a float of $166.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.65, operating margin of +13.40, and the pretax margin is +11.73.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 747,405. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 18,682 shares at a rate of $40.01, taking the stock ownership to the 297,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 13,811 for $40.07, making the entire transaction worth $553,444. This insider now owns 316,670 shares in total.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.52) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.27 while generating a return on equity of 345.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.10% during the next five years compared to 29.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.15 million, its volume of 1.72 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) raw stochastic average was set at 84.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.86 in the near term. At $42.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.41.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Key Stats

There are currently 170,984K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,921 M according to its annual income of 455,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,187 M and its income totaled 101,700 K.