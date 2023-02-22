-18.29% percent quarterly performance for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is not indicative of the underlying story

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) on February 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $81.13, soaring 1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.21 and dropped to $81.10 before settling in for the closing price of $82.35. Within the past 52 weeks, CF’s price has moved between $72.54 and $119.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 12.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 187.90%. With a float of $195.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.03, operating margin of +49.44, and the pretax margin is +45.55.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 355,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $118.64, taking the stock ownership to the 26,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s President & CEO sold 102,520 for $110.16, making the entire transaction worth $11,293,800. This insider now owns 322,916 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.33) by -$1.06. This company achieved a net margin of +29.91 while generating a return on equity of 81.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.32, a number that is poised to hit 3.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Looking closely at CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF), its last 5-days average volume was 3.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.13.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 9.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.00. However, in the short run, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.76. Second resistance stands at $86.04. The third major resistance level sits at $87.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.54.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.97 billion based on 196,189K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,538 M and income totals 917,000 K. The company made 2,321 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 438,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.