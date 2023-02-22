$2.33M in average volume shows that Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is heading in the right direction

On February 21, 2023, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) opened at $21.19, higher 1.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.50 and dropped to $21.10 before settling in for the closing price of $21.22. Price fluctuations for ACI have ranged from $18.28 to $28.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 3.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.70% at the time writing. With a float of $313.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $534.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 290000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Albertsons Companies Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 25, was worth 757,800. In this transaction EVP, Pharmacy & Health of this company sold 36,000 shares at a rate of $21.05, taking the stock ownership to the 25,140 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 30,000 for $21.01, making the entire transaction worth $630,300. This insider now owns 50,241 shares in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.67) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.38 million, its volume of 2.33 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (ACI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.61 in the near term. At $21.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.81.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Key Stats

There are currently 535,717K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 71,887 M according to its annual income of 1,620 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,155 M and its income totaled 375,500 K.