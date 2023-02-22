Search
Sana Meer
3.42% volatility in Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) last month: This is a red flag warning

February 21, 2023, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) trading session started at the price of $9.23, that was -5.33% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.31 and dropped to $8.855 before settling in for the closing price of $9.38. A 52-week range for HLMN has been $6.59 – $12.45.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -117.90%. With a float of $192.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4212 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.48, operating margin of +2.77, and the pretax margin is -3.51.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hillman Solutions Corp. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 993,945. In this transaction COB, President and CEO of this company bought 129,000 shares at a rate of $7.71, taking the stock ownership to the 402,628 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer bought 65,000 for $7.65, making the entire transaction worth $497,380. This insider now owns 225,094 shares in total.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2.69 while generating a return on equity of -4.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)

The latest stats from [Hillman Solutions Corp., HLMN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was inferior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s (HLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 62.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.47. The third major resistance level sits at $9.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.26.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Key Stats

There are 194,476K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.74 billion. As of now, sales total 1,426 M while income totals -38,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 378,540 K while its last quarter net income were -9,470 K.

