-39.55% percent quarterly performance for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is not indicative of the underlying story

On February 21, 2023, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) opened at $0.153, lower -4.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1539 and dropped to $0.1462 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Price fluctuations for IDEX have ranged from $0.14 to $1.15 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 26.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.00% at the time writing. With a float of $593.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $674.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 559 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.00, operating margin of -73.36, and the pretax margin is -225.26.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -224.41 while generating a return on equity of -92.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Looking closely at Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), its last 5-days average volume was 22.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 15.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1797, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4228. However, in the short run, Ideanomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1535. Second resistance stands at $0.1576. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1612. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1458, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1422. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1381.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

There are currently 674,077K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 102.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 114,080 K according to its annual income of -256,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,280 K and its income totaled -37,410 K.