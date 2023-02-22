6.26% volatility in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On February 21, 2023, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) opened at $15.47, lower -1.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.5404 and dropped to $15.205 before settling in for the closing price of $15.52. Price fluctuations for CPRX have ranged from $6.15 to $22.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.10% at the time writing. With a float of $97.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.46, operating margin of +37.20, and the pretax margin is +37.40.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 99,718. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 5,918 shares at a rate of $16.85, taking the stock ownership to the 30,802 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 for $17.34, making the entire transaction worth $346,740. This insider now owns 553,791 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.03 while generating a return on equity of 20.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.46 in the near term. At $15.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.79.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

There are currently 104,071K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140,830 K according to its annual income of 39,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 57,240 K and its income totaled 22,750 K.