9.75% percent quarterly performance for Morgan Stanley (MS) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock priced at $98.46, down -1.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.00 and dropped to $97.175 before settling in for the closing price of $99.51. MS’s price has ranged from $72.05 to $100.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.20%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 82000 employees.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 4,550,950. In this transaction Co-President/Head of WM of this company sold 46,226 shares at a rate of $98.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Co-President/Head of WM sold 24,556 for $98.23, making the entire transaction worth $2,412,099. This insider now owns 190,440 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.73 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.71% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Morgan Stanley’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Looking closely at Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), its last 5-days average volume was 6.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.65. However, in the short run, Morgan Stanley’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $98.69. Second resistance stands at $99.76. The third major resistance level sits at $100.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $95.04.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 163.61 billion, the company has a total of 1,690,109K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 53,668 M while annual income is 11,029 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,749 M while its latest quarter income was 2,236 M.