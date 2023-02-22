A look at Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) stock priced at $1.50, down -8.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.51 and dropped to $1.38 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. AMRS’s price has ranged from $1.25 to $5.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 38.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.80%. With a float of $233.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $322.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 980 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.77, operating margin of -48.31, and the pretax margin is -79.67.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 700,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $3.50, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Director sold 400,000 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,440,000. This insider now owns 36,488 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.44 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -79.12 while generating a return on equity of -679.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 31.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amyris Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Looking closely at Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6427, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2780. However, in the short run, Amyris Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4667. Second resistance stands at $1.5533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2067.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 518.33 million, the company has a total of 330,159K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 341,820 K while annual income is -270,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 71,130 K while its latest quarter income was -161,400 K.