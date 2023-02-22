A look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) stock priced at $2.91, down -16.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.94 and dropped to $2.32 before settling in for the closing price of $2.93. SOBR’s price has ranged from $0.65 to $9.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 84.50%. With a float of $10.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.97 million.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SOBR Safe Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2849.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SOBR Safe Inc., SOBR], we can find that recorded value of 1.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 49.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 169.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.19. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.58.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.28 million, the company has a total of 10,974K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -7,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -3,100 K.