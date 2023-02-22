A major move is in the offing as American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) market cap hits 1.15 billion

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.27, plunging -7.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.34 and dropped to $8.81 before settling in for the closing price of $10.05. Within the past 52 weeks, AXL’s price has moved between $6.36 and $11.96.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.00%. With a float of $112.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.56, operating margin of +4.61, and the pretax margin is +1.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is 2.15%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.06 while generating a return on equity of 11.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.73% during the next five years compared to -56.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Trading Performance Indicators

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Looking closely at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s (AXL) raw stochastic average was set at 56.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.74. However, in the short run, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.46. Second resistance stands at $9.66. The third major resistance level sits at $9.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.15 billion based on 114,554K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,157 M and income totals 5,900 K. The company made 1,535 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 26,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.