A major move is in the offing as Amphenol Corporation (APH) market cap hits 46.52 billion

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) on February 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $80.08, plunging -3.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.205 and dropped to $77.84 before settling in for the closing price of $81.03. Within the past 52 weeks, APH’s price has moved between $61.67 and $82.86.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.10%. With a float of $591.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $595.00 million.

The firm has a total of 91000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.91, operating margin of +20.66, and the pretax margin is +19.55.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amphenol Corporation is 0.58%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 10,596,236. In this transaction President, ISS Division of this company sold 129,800 shares at a rate of $81.64, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s President & CEO sold 650,000 for $81.72, making the entire transaction worth $53,115,790. This insider now owns 967,424 shares in total.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.75) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.07 while generating a return on equity of 28.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.19% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

Amphenol Corporation (APH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amphenol Corporation, APH], we can find that recorded value of 2.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) raw stochastic average was set at 72.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $81.02. The third major resistance level sits at $81.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.74.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 46.52 billion based on 594,605K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,623 M and income totals 1,902 M. The company made 3,239 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 507,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.