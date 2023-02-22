A major move is in the offing as Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) market cap hits 27.12 billion

On February 21, 2023, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) opened at $203.69, lower -1.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $207.00 and dropped to $200.50 before settling in for the closing price of $204.99. Price fluctuations for ENPH have ranged from $118.57 to $339.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 52.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 170.30% at the time writing. With a float of $132.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2821 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.14, operating margin of +19.42, and the pretax margin is +19.39.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 11,902,454. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 36,327 shares at a rate of $327.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,131,459 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 15,000 for $326.42, making the entire transaction worth $4,896,339. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.24) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +17.05 while generating a return on equity of 63.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.05% during the next five years compared to 86.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.96 million, its volume of 4.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.94.

During the past 100 days, Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) raw stochastic average was set at 1.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $249.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $251.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $205.60 in the near term. At $209.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $212.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $199.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $196.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $192.60.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Key Stats

There are currently 136,497K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,331 M according to its annual income of 397,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 724,650 K and its income totaled 153,750 K.