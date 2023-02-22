AA (Alcoa Corporation) climbed 2.52 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On February 21, 2023, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) opened at $48.13, higher 2.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.7897 and dropped to $47.81 before settling in for the closing price of $46.89. Price fluctuations for AA have ranged from $33.55 to $98.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 347.00% at the time writing. With a float of $175.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.00 million.

The firm has a total of 12200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.03, operating margin of +11.13, and the pretax margin is +5.81.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aluminum industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alcoa Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 1,540,170. In this transaction President, CEO & Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $51.34, taking the stock ownership to the 950,140 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s EVP & CSIO sold 10,000 for $53.50, making the entire transaction worth $535,000. This insider now owns 59,567 shares in total.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.92) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -0.82 while generating a return on equity of -2.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 347.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to 24.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alcoa Corporation (AA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alcoa Corporation, AA], we can find that recorded value of 4.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Alcoa Corporation’s (AA) raw stochastic average was set at 60.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.54. The third major resistance level sits at $51.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.34.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Key Stats

There are currently 176,937K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,451 M according to its annual income of -102,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,663 M and its income totaled -374,000 K.