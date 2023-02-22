Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 27.15% last month.

On February 21, 2023, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) opened at $129.77, lower -2.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.85 and dropped to $128.145 before settling in for the closing price of $131.60. Price fluctuations for ABNB have ranged from $81.91 to $182.66 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 29.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.40% at the time writing. With a float of $383.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $638.70 million.

In an organization with 6132 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.15, operating margin of +22.37, and the pretax margin is +23.68.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Airbnb Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 274,060. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $137.03, taking the stock ownership to the 5,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Director sold 166,667 for $142.10, making the entire transaction worth $23,682,611. This insider now owns 9,500,102 shares in total.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +22.54 while generating a return on equity of 36.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.27 million. That was better than the volume of 7.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.27.

During the past 100 days, Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) raw stochastic average was set at 74.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.45. However, in the short run, Airbnb Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $131.71. Second resistance stands at $134.63. The third major resistance level sits at $136.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $127.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $125.22. The third support level lies at $122.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Key Stats

There are currently 642,377K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 88.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,992 M according to its annual income of -352,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,884 M and its income totaled 1,214 M.