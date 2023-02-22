AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) volume exceeds 0.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) stock priced at $7.01, down -14.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.14 and dropped to $5.80 before settling in for the closing price of $7.11. AIRS’s price has ranged from $2.69 to $13.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.20%. With a float of $41.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.64 million.

The firm has a total of 240 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is 29.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 63,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 18,000 shares at a rate of $3.50, taking the stock ownership to the 50,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 150,000 for $3.11, making the entire transaction worth $466,500. This insider now owns 14,811,956 shares in total.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AirSculpt Technologies Inc., AIRS], we can find that recorded value of 0.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s (AIRS) raw stochastic average was set at 64.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.67. The third major resistance level sits at $8.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.18.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 337.89 million, the company has a total of 55,640K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 133,320 K while annual income is 10,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 38,890 K while its latest quarter income was -7,380 K.