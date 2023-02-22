Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) volume exceeds 0.92 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) kicked off on February 21, 2023, at the price of $313.00, down -4.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $315.35 and dropped to $303.75 before settling in for the closing price of $316.71. Over the past 52 weeks, ALGN has traded in a range of $172.05-$513.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 29.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -56.80%. With a float of $73.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.79, operating margin of +17.51, and the pretax margin is +16.04.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Align Technology Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 999,912. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 2,928 shares at a rate of $341.50, taking the stock ownership to the 188,417 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 587 for $341.84, making the entire transaction worth $200,660. This insider now owns 8,204 shares in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.56) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +9.68 while generating a return on equity of 10.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.25% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Align Technology Inc.’s (ALGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.60, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Looking closely at Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.38.

During the past 100 days, Align Technology Inc.’s (ALGN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $252.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $243.64. However, in the short run, Align Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $311.65. Second resistance stands at $319.30. The third major resistance level sits at $323.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $300.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $296.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $288.45.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.46 billion has total of 78,112K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,735 M in contrast with the sum of 361,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 901,520 K and last quarter income was 41,780 K.